Petition against Azadi March: IHC terms plea premature, adjourns hearing for one week

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared plea against Azadi March of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as premature and adjourned the hearing for one week.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition against Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ filed by a resident of federal capital.

The petitioner took the plea Maulana Fazl is using the name of Tahafuz-e-Khatm-e-Nubawwat and Namoos-e-Risalat.

Petition states that earlier a dharna of this nature had taken place in Faizabad and the Supreme Court (SC) had given a decision upon it. Hafiz Ehtesham said SC has allocated Democracy Park for Dharna.

During hearing Chief Justice Islamabad High Court remarked that protesting is fundamental right of every citizen. But others have also their right not to be embarrassed in protests.

Justice Minallah remarked that in 2014 Islamabad High Court ordered magistrate to allow PTI dharna and ordered deputy commissioner to implement the court orders. IHC Chief Justice further remarked that Supreme Court and this court decisions are binding on dharna walas.

Justice Athar remarked that no one has filed application in connection with ‘March’ or ‘Dharna’ that’s why your petition is premature. He further remarked that it is the responsibility of magistrate to regulate ‘dharna’. So far no one has sought permission.

Justice Minallah remarked that voicing protest is fundamental right but no one can stage ‘Dharna’ without seeking permission.

Earlier a resident of Islamabad Hafiz Ehtesham had filed petition in IHC that a place is fixed for protests and sit-ins in federal capital.

He requested the court to limit JUI-F ‘Azadi March’ to the allocated place, as it could affect the routine life of the local residents of the federal capital.

The petition has made Interior Secretary, Secretary Education, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman, as respondents.