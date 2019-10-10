Northern captain fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Northern captain Umar Amin has been fined Rs16,000 for a minimum over rate offence during his team’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, says a press release.
Northern were found to be two overs short of the required over-rate in Balochistan’s second innings on the fourth and final day of the match. Match referee Iqbal Sheikh charged Umar.
