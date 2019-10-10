Two bodies found in Okara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Two dead bodies were found from different locations on Wednesday. The body of a 60-year-old woman of village 27/GD was found floating in a river. She went missing from the house the other day. Ravi police took the body in custody and are investigating. A body of 35-year-old man was found in fields in village 22/GD. His throat was slit. Police have registered case and are investigating.
