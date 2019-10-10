National Seniors Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Wah Power beat Gujranwala Seniors by 49 runs and qualified for the Regional semifinal of the 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup Regional at Gujjar Khan Stadium.

Wah Power batting first 169 all out after 28.2 overs. Yousaf Khan made 46, Bilal Sarwar 36, Amir Siddique 29 and Rashid Latif 21 runs. Gujranwal Seniors bowling: Iftikhar Ahmad 4/21 and M Nawaz 3/30 wickets.

In reply Gujranwala Seniors 120 all out after 23.5 overs. Awais Chishti 32, M Shahzad 20 and M Nawaz 20 runs not out. Wah Power bowling: Rashid Latif 3/29, Bilal Sarwar 2/10, M Mujtaba 2/15 and Amir Siddique 2/35 wickets. Rashid Latif was declared man of the match. Ghyour Hussain and Irfan Haider were the umpires and Fazal-e-Azeem was the scorer.