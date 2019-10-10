close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
AFP
October 10, 2019

Kohli calls for double points

Sports

PUNE, India: India cricket skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called for a change in the points system for the new world Test championship, saying that an away win should get double the reward.

He insisted that the new championship has already improved standards in Tests. “If you would have asked me to make the points table, I would give double the points for an away Test win,” Kohli said in Pune ahead of his side’s second Test against South Africa.

He said the change could be made for the second tournament. The first championship that started on August 1 will see the nine top nations competing in series over two years.

