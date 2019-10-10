PM’s agri emergency programme launched

LAHORE:The Punjab government has launched the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Programme with a view to increasing productivity of wheat crop.

Small farmers have been asked to become part of the programme by setting up demonstration plots with the financial support of the government. Government is offering Rs 11,000 per acre to farmers for demonstrating best agriculture practices. According to an official, the present government has a resolve to enhance agriculture productivity. The Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Programme has been initiated with the primarily focus on productivity enhancement of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oilseed crops. Three specific projects on productivity enhancement of wheat, rice and sugarcane are being developed under the programme. The cost for wheat project is Rs 19,301 million, rice project Rs.11,433 million and sugarcane project Rs.3,912 million over a period of five years.

Other components of the programme include conserving water through lining of watercourses, enhancing command area of small and mini dams in barani areas, water conservation in barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shrimp farming, cage fish culture, trout farming in Northern Areas of Pakistan, Save and Fattening of Calf Programme, Backyard Poultry Programme.

delegation briefed on security: Chances of international cricket have increased in Pakistan as the delegation of England and Ireland cricket boards visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters where they were briefed about security measures.

The delegation consisted of chief executive officer, Director of England Cricket Board, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Ireland Cricket Board, Chief Executive Officer PCB and Director of International Operations. Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority briefed the delegation and shown them the security measures by cameras. The Managing Director took the delegation to various sections of the authority and briefed them about the project’s key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

Office-bearers: Zahoor Awan, General Secretary of Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), has been elected unopposed chairman of the International Trade Union Confederation of Asia Pacific.

The election was held in Japan in which trade union hailing from thirty five countries took part. Saad Muhammad also became Titular Member again of ITUC-AP for next four years. Saad was selected on ITUC-AP ex official seat unopposed keeping in view his experience and work in the past. Chaudhry Naseem, central leader of PWF, congratulated them and said today it was victory of Pakistan workers.