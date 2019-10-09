Teenager found dead in Jamrud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAMRUD: A teenager, who went missing a day earlier, was found dead in the Jamrud tehsil in the Khyber district on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said that a 14-year-old Kashif, son of Sohrab Khan, went out from home at night in Nawan Killay and did not return. They said the next day his body was found in a seasonal dry stream. The police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and started investigation after registering a case against unknown accused.
JAMRUD: A teenager, who went missing a day earlier, was found dead in the Jamrud tehsil in the Khyber district on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said that a 14-year-old Kashif, son of Sohrab Khan, went out from home at night in Nawan Killay and did not return. They said the next day his body was found in a seasonal dry stream. The police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and started investigation after registering a case against unknown accused.