Teenager found dead in Jamrud

JAMRUD: A teenager, who went missing a day earlier, was found dead in the Jamrud tehsil in the Khyber district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that a 14-year-old Kashif, son of Sohrab Khan, went out from home at night in Nawan Killay and did not return. They said the next day his body was found in a seasonal dry stream. The police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and started investigation after registering a case against unknown accused.