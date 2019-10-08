close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

PCB wants Wapda to sponsor a team in new domestic structure

Sports

October 8, 2019

LAHORE: After abolishing departmental Pakistan Cricket Board now wants Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to sponsor one of the newly-installed domestic structure province/city teams. In this connection a 4-member delegation of PCB headed by Chairman Ehsan Mani Monday called on Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain at Wapda House to brief Wapda high-ups about the recently-introduced reforms by PCB to revamp structure of domestic cricket in Pakistan and the opportunities for sponsorship of the province/city cricket associations. Speaking on the occasion, Wapda Chairman said that it is committed to promoting sports and taking Pakistan Cricket forward by lending a hand to bring improvement in domestic structure. Earlier, the PCB Chairman appreciated the Wapda’s role in promotion of sports including cricket and well-being of sportspersons in the country for more than five decades.

