Khattak says govt to complete constitutional term

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional five-year term. He was speaking at a public meeting at Tappa at the residence of Ikhtiar Shah, who along with his family members announced joining the PTI after quitting the Awami National Party (ANP). Pervez Khattak said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been trying to seek power rather than serving Islam. Brushing aside the general election rigging charges, he said that the leaders of opposition parties had miserably failed to produce any evidence of rigging in the last general election. The defence minister added that Prime Minister Imran Khan provided an opportunity to the opposition in the first session of the National Assembly to submit any evidence of rigging in the last general election. He said the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took turns and run the country for years. “Now the people are looking to Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI for the solution to their problems,” he added. “Those who raised the slogans of ‘roti, kapra aur makan’ have broken all the records of corruption. The ANP leaders exploited Pakhtuns for their personal goals,” Pervez Khattak said. He asked JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to tell the nation what kind of services he had rendered for the welfare of the country during Gen Musharraf’s regime. He said the rich were getting richer while the poor were getting poorer due to the corruption committed by the opposition leaders in the past. Pervez Khattak said that Imran Khan strived for 22 years to expose the corrupt elements and the people finally brought him into powers to continue his mission. He made it clear that corruption and country could not go side by side and the reforms being introduced would be implemented across the country. The defence minister said that each and every promise made by the prime minister with the nation would be honoured. He hoped the government would soon overcome the financial crisis Regarding the Kashmir, Pervez Khattak said that global pressure was mounting on India to resolve the core issue between two regional nuclear powers.

