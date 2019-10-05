Boy dies after being trapped in elevator

LAHORE: A 13-year-old boy died as he stuck in the lift of AVH Block of Mayo Hospital on Friday. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities. The victim identified as Fahad Zahid, a resident of Thokhar Niaz Baig, was at the hospital as an attendant of his father. He stuck in the lift there. He was rushed to emergency but couldn't survive. Police collected forensic evidences. Further investigation is underway.