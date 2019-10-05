close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 5, 2019

Boy dies after being trapped in elevator

National

 
October 5, 2019

LAHORE: A 13-year-old boy died as he stuck in the lift of AVH Block of Mayo Hospital on Friday. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities. The victim identified as Fahad Zahid, a resident of Thokhar Niaz Baig, was at the hospital as an attendant of his father. He stuck in the lift there. He was rushed to emergency but couldn't survive. Police collected forensic evidences. Further investigation is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan