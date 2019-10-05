close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Ex-Pemra chief’s appointment revoked ex post facto

National

 
October 5, 2019

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Absar Alam has been revoked by the government. The Establishment Division in the light of Lahore High Court decision, Absar Alam’s appointment has been revoked from the date of his appointment.

