Ex-Pemra chief’s appointment revoked ex post facto

News Desk
ISLAMABAD: The appointment of former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Absar Alam has been revoked by the government. The Establishment Division in the light of Lahore High Court decision, Absar Alam’s appointment has been revoked from the date of his appointment.
