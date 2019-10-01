close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

ATC drops terrorism charges in news anchor murder case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday dropped the terrorism charges from the DHA double murder case while observing that the killings were an outcome of a financial dispute.

Pronouncing the order reserved on a previous hearing, the ATC-1 judge said Atif Zaman had a business dispute with anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat and prima facie he was killed because of this which just not justify trial under the terrorism charges. On July 9, Atif allegedly killed Abbas and their mutual friend Hayat in Defence Housing Authority. Atif’s brother Adil Zaman who accompanied his brother during the killing spree remains absconding.

The application to remove the Anti-Terrorism Act clause was moved by Atif’s lawyer arguing that the case did not fit into the definition of terrorism and the charge was included only to persecute his client. He said the case falls in the jurisdiction of the sessions court as it happened due to personal rivalry. Opposing the plea, the prosecutor said the case should be heard under the ATA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan