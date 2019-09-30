Christian Friends of Pakistan hail PM’s UNGA speech

LONDON: The Christian Friends of Pakistan, writing on behalf of the Pakistani Christian community in the UK, congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for speaking boldly to the world leaders at the UN General Assembly about the burning issue of Kashmir, and to awaken the conscience of the world community.

“Sir, you wisely drew attention of the world leaders to the blatant violations of international, humanitarian and human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and their right of self-determination,” stated Councillor Dr James Shera, Dr Peter David, Councillor Morris Johns, Rev John Bosco, Michael Massey and Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder in a joint letter to Prime Minister Khan. “You also rightly warned the world leaders about the dangers of the world sleep walking into a nuclear war...”

They called on the international community to take effective measures to ensure that the Modi government takes necessary steps to immediately release the Kashmiri political leadership from imprisonment, end curfew by restoring fundamental rights, and give the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to exercise self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions. “We understand the pain of our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, and fully support them in their struggle against the inhuman oppression. We would not want minorities to suffer anywhere in the world.”

They also praised the Prime Minister for raising the issue of minorities worldwide. “We as members of a minority in Pakistan, your words are a great deal of assurance and support for us that under your able and astute leadership no one would think of violating Minorities’ rights in Pakistan.”