close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 30, 2019

Important message

Newspost

 
September 30, 2019

PM Imran Khan’s speech of more than 45 minutes in the 74th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly contained four issues faced by Pakistan and the whole world. He talked about global climate change, the effect of money-laundering, Islamophobia, and Indian tyranny. The central notion of the PM’s speech was Indian oppression in Jammu & Kashmir. He again and again reminded the world about the impact of Indian despotism on the region and urged world leaders to stop India from oppressing the Kashmiris.

PM Khan in his speech not only represented Pakistan but the whole of the Muslim ummah. We are proud of him and the way he narrated the case of Kashmir in the UN.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost