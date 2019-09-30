Important message

PM Imran Khan’s speech of more than 45 minutes in the 74th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly contained four issues faced by Pakistan and the whole world. He talked about global climate change, the effect of money-laundering, Islamophobia, and Indian tyranny. The central notion of the PM’s speech was Indian oppression in Jammu & Kashmir. He again and again reminded the world about the impact of Indian despotism on the region and urged world leaders to stop India from oppressing the Kashmiris.

PM Khan in his speech not only represented Pakistan but the whole of the Muslim ummah. We are proud of him and the way he narrated the case of Kashmir in the UN.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal