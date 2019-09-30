Wilder to defend heavyweight crown against Cuba’s Ortiz

LOS ANGELES, California: Undefeated American Deontay Wilder will defend his World Boxing Council heavyweight crown against Cuba’s Luis Ortiz in a November rematch of their 2018 title showdown, promoters announced Saturday.

The November 23 matchup at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas gives 40-year-old southpaw Ortiz a chance to avenge his loss to Wilder, a 10th-round stoppage in March 2018 in his only prior world title bout.

“When I fought Ortiz, not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division,” Wilder said. “I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don’t. In the rematch there’s more confidence and more motivation to do what I have to do.”

The card also features Mexico’s Leo Santa Cruz, the reigning World Boxing Association featherweight champion, fighting compatriot Miguel Flores for the WBA super featherweight crown. Wilder, 41-0 with one drawn and 40 knockouts, will turn 34 in October before facing Ortiz, 31-1 with 26 knockouts.