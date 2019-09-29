Bureaucracy’s self-centric solution to ensure good governance

ISLAMABAD: The self-centered bureaucracy has promised to Prime Minister Imran Khan that it could deliver good governance by ensuring effective and efficient provision of public services and implementation of law at the grass root level if the colonial era’s office of deputy commissioner is revived with all its powers and authority.

A presentation prepared for the Prime Minister reportedly by the interior ministry, the bureaucracy suggested as if all powerful deputy commissioner is the solution to all problems of Pakistan. A copy of the presentation's main points as available with The News recommends empowering deputy commissioners and commissioners in the name of civil service reforms. “By tradition, the district officers remain the face of the government and main instrument for delivery of public services,” the document said, complaining, “Their effectiveness is however marred by various factors, most importantly the discontinuing of the office of commissioner and deputy commissioner and stripping off their magisterial powers in 2001.”

The presentation added that despite a number of steps taken to “overcome this gap”, state’s capacity to deliver has not improved significantly. The presentation underlined the creation of a well thought out structure of civil administration, which should act as “One Window Troubleshooter”. Giving the solution, the bureaucracy recommended statutory cover to the offices of commissioner and deputy commissioner for sake of permanency. It added that a similar law was already promulgated in Punjab, but needs improvement to enhance its effectiveness. The prime minister was told that several meetings held with KP and Punjab teams, for a consensus on new law to clearly delineate duties, powers and responsibilities of various field offices; provide means to avoid misuse of authority; and define inter-agency relationship, especially in relation to police to ensure that the district works as a cohesive entity with unity of purpose. For general coordination, it was suggested that every commissioner and deputy commissioner should be in-charge of the general administration and principal representative of provincial government; and coordinate, oversee, support and facilitate the work of all departments in their respective jurisdictions.

For this purpose, it is said, deputy commissioner needs to be invested with the authority to convene and direct use of public resources; aggregate multiple and conflicting interests; and integrate and oversee local development works. For quality and public service, the document said standards of quality of public services to be fixed by respective provincial departments but the deputy commissioner would oversee quality of public services against fixed standards through inspections, calling reports, examining record etc.

The DC could also hold inquiries into affairs of a public facility besides asking in-charge of public facility to take remedial action in case quality of public service does not meet required standards. For redressing public grievances, it is recommended, that the deputy commissioner shall take complaints against misconduct, lack of access or quality of public services. It is said that at the first instance, such complaint may be directed to the respective in-charge of public facility for redress within a specified time. In case of failure, the deputy commissioner may himself decide the complaint. However, any complaint against commissioner, deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner must be decided by an independent board.

To ensure fairness, it recommended prescribing minimum standards of conduct for commissioners, deputy commissioners and other public officials. It says that system will take cognizance of violations of standards of conduct to ensure predictability. The annual report of deputy commissioner on working at public facilities to be published for general dissemination, placed before the relevant minister for remedial action or placed before the Cabinet. It also proposed that the provincial departments (Health, Education etc.) must progressively decentralize their authority to the division and district level officers ensure relief at the very local level. To achieve the above objective, the presentation recommended formulation of a new law for KP and an amended law for Punjab by September end. It added that provincial governments may adopt ordinances to expedite promulgation.

The above solution to governance problems will primarily benefit and empower the ex-DMG group, presently known Pakistan Administrative Service, over all other groups and services of the civil service. Recent Police officer’s revolt like situation in Punjab over police reforms, is said to be the linked with the bureaucracy’s effort to make the deputy commissioner incharge of everyone including the police.