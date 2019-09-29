‘The Wandering Earth’ — science fiction from China

Islamabad :Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Embassy of People's Republic of China join hands in screened movie 'The Wandering Earth' in PNCA Auditorium on Friday (September 27) at 7 pm.

Directed by Frant Gwo, and released this year worldwide, the film has become a smash hit. Made at a budget of $50 million, the film has earned over $700 million so far. Without revealing the plot details, it is about the evil sun threatening mother earth. The film takes us to the uncertain future where astronauts and their workers must come in fast action. ‘The Wandering Earth’ is not just an ordinary science fiction but a spectacular to be seen. For science fiction movie addicts, it is pure fun from beginning to the end.

Director Frant Gwo adored science fictions and he studied the genre thoroughly time and time again till it became part of his life. Scientists were invited both during pre-production and production as consultants. The production team created details with maps and sub-mirrors, working for 15 long months and 300 craftsmen. It all ended up with engaging dynamic visuals and brilliant sound effects. Costumes, sets, production details are photography are first-class.

A critic pointed put well that this film is not just about superheroes saving mother earth but mankind itself changing its destiny. Enjoy this handsomely crafted saga with charming visuals and extraordinary production effects.