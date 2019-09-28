close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

AFL coach gives tips to players, coaches at IBA

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2019

KARACHI: A practice session was held in connection with the Introduction and Coaching Programme of the Australian Football League (AFL) here at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) on Friday.

AFL Sindh is organising the programme. “At the Student Centre Football Ground, Michael Gellus, the leading coach of the Australian Football League, gave tips to players and coaches,” the organisers said. Gohar Raza, Director of the programme and Executive Director AFL Sindh, was also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports