AFL coach gives tips to players, coaches at IBA

KARACHI: A practice session was held in connection with the Introduction and Coaching Programme of the Australian Football League (AFL) here at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) on Friday.

AFL Sindh is organising the programme. “At the Student Centre Football Ground, Michael Gellus, the leading coach of the Australian Football League, gave tips to players and coaches,” the organisers said. Gohar Raza, Director of the programme and Executive Director AFL Sindh, was also present on the occasion.