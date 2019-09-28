close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
September 28, 2019

Balgamwala elected PCDMA chief

Business

 
KARACHI: Amin Yousuf Balgamwala was elected chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants’ Association (PCDMA) for the year 2019/20, while Asif Ebrahim was elected vice chairman and Erum Shahid was elected on the reserved seat for women, a statement said on Friday.

PCDMA Chairman Shahid Vaseem, Vice Chairman Saleem Nini, Executive Committee members hosted a lunch for the newly-elected Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala, Vice Chairman Asif Ebrahm and executive committee members, it added.

