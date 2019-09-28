Gold down Rs400/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs400/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs87,400/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs343 to Rs74,931. Meanwhile, gold rates in the international market also fell $12 to $1,495/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs400/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs87,400/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs343 to Rs74,931. Meanwhile, gold rates in the international market also fell $12 to $1,495/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.