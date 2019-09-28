Gold down Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs400/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs87,400/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs343 to Rs74,931. Meanwhile, gold rates in the international market also fell $12 to $1,495/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.