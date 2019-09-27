Justice Gulzar takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Mushir Alam, Judge Supreme Court administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has proceeded to Saudi Arabia for performing Umra, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan remains abroad.