Northern bowlers rip through Sindh batting

ISLAMABAD: Salman Irshad (2-19) and Usama Mir (2-43) left Sindh struggling as Northern took early initiative in the non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Thursday at the NBP Stadium in Karachi.

Sindh were reduced to 171-6 in 56.5 overs when rain stopped the day’s play before stumps were called.

Rameez Raja Jr and Saad Khan scored 35 runs each. Mohammad Waqas Jr was at the crease with 27 runs. Salman Irshad and Usama Mir took two wickets each.

At Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Balochistan made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Central Punjab, they scored 335-9 in 83 overs, courtesy Akbarur Rehman’s unbeaten 107 runs and a 100 from Awais Zia.

For Central Punjab, Aizaz Cheema took four wickets for 50 runs.

In return, Central Punjab, at stumps, were eight for no loss in five overs.

In the second match of the day, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa were dismissed for 346 in 80.3 overs after being put into bat by Southern Punjab captain Salman Ali Agha at Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar.

In return, Southern Punjab were 16-1 in seven overs, when the stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief: At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Sindh 171-6 in 56.5 overs (Rameez Raja jr 35, Saad Khan 35, Mohammad Waqas Jr 27 not out; Salman Irshad 2-19, Usama Mir 2-43) v Northern.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Balochistan 335-9 in 83 overs (Akbarur Rehman 107 not out, Awais Zia 100, Taimur Ali 43; Aizaz Cheema 4-50). Central Punjab 8-0 in 5 overs.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 346 all out in 80.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 120, Mehran Ibrahim 113; Zulfiqar Babar 4-101, Salman Ali Agha 3-97). Southern Punjab 16-1 in 7 overs (Ahmed Jamal 1-5).