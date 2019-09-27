IHC grants stay against appointment of PSB DG

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted stay against the procedure and appointment of new Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani after hearing the plea of the petitioner has granted stay on the procedure being adopted for the appointment of new DG PSB. The court has set November 12 as the next date of hearing on the matter. Deputy Director General PSB Manssor Ahmad Khan has filed a plea that instead of considering senior most person from the PSB, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has sought direct and open applications for the post.

“Ministry of IPC had submitted Service Rules for appointment to the post Director General, Pakistan Sports Board in the Supreme Court with the method of Appointment through “Promotion” first then through “Direct Recruitment”. But later on, in violation of said Rules, the Ministry of IPC advertised the post of DG Sports for appointment through Direct Recruitment without considering the Officers of Pakistan Sports Board for Promotion. The Islamabad High Court today on a Writ Petition filed by an officer of Pakistan Sports Board passed Stay Order and stopped the process of Appointment through Direct Recruitment (Advertisement) and issued notices to the Respondents,” says the stay order.