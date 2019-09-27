close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

State land reclaimed

Lahore

LAHORE:ON the directions of DG Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees, ACE Faisalabad conducted two operations against land-grabbers and retrieved 12-kanal and 13-Marla state land.

The value of total retrieved land in both operations is Rs1.264 billion. In first operation, the provincial government's land measuring 4-kanal and 4-Marlas in Chak 120/JB situated on main Sargodha Road, Tehsil & District Faisalabad retrieved.

The land was under illegal possession of M Jamil and was covered by a boundary wall which was demolished during joint operation with revenue staff. Total value of this land was Rs588 million.

