WCLA to restore Rind’s tomb

LAHORE:FOLLOWING the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has planned rehabilitation and conservation of the tomb of Baloch leader Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind and allied Sikh time period walled city.

Officials said Mir Chakar Khan Rind (Chakar-e-Azam) was a Baloch chieftain in the 15th century and considered a folk hero of Baloch people and the most important figure in the Baloch epic ‘Hani’ and ‘Sheh Mureed’. They said in the 15th century, Mir Chakar Khan Rind became the first ruler of Balochistan and established the first Kingdom of Balochistan. He was buried in Satgarah, Okara.

Usman Buzdar has taken the initiative to rehabilitate and conserve the tomb of Rind and allied Sikh time period walled city as a part of heritage conservation and promotion of heritage tourism. This project also indicates the vision for inter-provincial harmony.

In this regard, WCLA has been entrusted with the responsibility to preserve and conserve the tomb as per prescribed guidelines of conservation and to promote tourism. All formalities, including tendering procedure have been completed and physical work will start on 1st October and complete in 12 months.