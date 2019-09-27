‘Public depts free from political interference’

LAHORE:WE have eradicated political interference from public departments. Important decisions are being taken for religious tourism, relaxation of visa policies for foreign tourists, multiple visa entry for Sikh pilgrims and transportation facilities during pilgrimage, said Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar here on Thursday.

The governor was talking to Federal Secretary Interior Major (Retd) Azam Sulaiman, Special Secretary Foreign Office Muazam Ahmed Khan, Secretary Power Division Muhammad Irfan and other officers of Federal departments at Governor House.

Chairperson Ogra Uzma Adil Khan, Secretary cabinet division Maroof Afzal, DG Railways Agha Wasim, Additional Secretary petroleum met with Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar along with other federal secretaries. The governor on the occasion said historical steps were being taken including relaxation in visa policies.

By taking a stern action against power thieves, govt has saved 100 billion rupees, said the governor. A comprehensive strategy has been adopted to solve matters in next few days related to provision of LNG supply and subsidised gas to industries in Punjab which will have positive impact on economy.

The governor said under leadership of PM Imran Khan, govt has removed political intervention from all departments. All appointments are being made purely on merit and solid steps being taken to strengthen the institutes as strong institution can serve the public well. Meritocracy and transparency yielding better performance and results in govt departments.

“More steps being taken to increase the facilities for public”, he added. The governor said that power sector is now effectively working after introduction of reforms in this sector; efforts are being made for the provision of uninterrupted power supply for industries and businesses. Power theft is a big crime and due to govt’s strong action there is sharp decline in power theft cases now.

He said PTI govt is planning to increase the production of electricity through solar panels and wind turbines so that dependence on other means including fuel and coal can be reduced. Important decisions are being taken regarding religious tourism including relaxation in visa policies for foreign tourists, multiple visa entry for Sikh pilgrims and transportation facilities during pilgrimage. The governor concluded: “We are committed to providing safe and conducive environment for foreign tourists for economic prosperity and development.

Principal Secretary to Governor Babar Hayat Tarar was also present in meeting.

doctors: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a 20-member dengue team of doctors from LGH has been sent to Rawalpindi. Associate Prof of Medicine Dr Farah Sadiq would be leading this team while after five days more doctors would replace them to cope with dengue situation there.

While seeing off the team to Rawalpindi, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said the team will meet dengue challenge in Rawalpindi. He said this practice will continue till the situation is normalised and patients get recovery.

He said all available resources are being utilised to overcome dengue situation. He said separate beds and counters are working at Lahore General Hospital for dengue patients.