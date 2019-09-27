Tourism Day event cancelled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:THE Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab has cancelled the celebrations of World Tourism Day to be held at Alhamra Arts Council here on Friday (today). The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab has cancelled the World Tourism Day celebrations due to unavoidable circumstances. Next date of the event will be announced soon.
