close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Tourism Day event cancelled

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

LAHORE:THE Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab has cancelled the celebrations of World Tourism Day to be held at Alhamra Arts Council here on Friday (today). The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab has cancelled the World Tourism Day celebrations due to unavoidable circumstances. Next date of the event will be announced soon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore