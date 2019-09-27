close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2019

Terrorist arrested; collected funds seized

Lahore

September 27, 2019

LAHORE: A team of Punjab Counter Terrorism Department on Thursday arrested a terrorist of a proscribed organisation during Intelligence Based Operation conducted in Gujranwala.

A CTD team got information that 1x terrorist belonging to a proscribed organisation was present near Nawab Chowk, GT Road, Gujranwala. The terrorist used to raise funds for terrorism financing. On this information, a CTD team raided the place and arrested terrorist namely Jalees Ahmed. The team also recovered collected funds and receipt book of the proscribed organisation from him. He has made important disclosures regarding plan of terrorist organisation in this region. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplices. Investigation has been started after lodging a case in PS CTD Gujranwala.

