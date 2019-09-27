Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: PARTLY cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over North Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southeastern parts of the country. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, districts of upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore), districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur), districts of lower Sindh (Umerkot, Karachi, Thatta, Badin), and Islamabad. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Kakul 17, Balochistan: Turabt 12, Karachi (Gulshan Hadeed 06, Nazimabad 03), Shaheed Benazirabad 09, Hyderabad 04, Sakrand 02, Kotli 04, Garhi Dupatta 01, Bagrote 04 and Sialkot 01.

Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Turbat where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 33.6°C and minimum was 24.5°C.