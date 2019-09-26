Two killed in Sanda fight

LAHORE: Two persons were killed while four others received injuries during crossfire between two groups in Sanda police limits on Wednesday. The police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured to hospital. The Amjad Jutt group and the Kukoo Shah group scuffled in the morning but locals settled the issue. In the evening, they started fighting again and resorted to firing. As a result, one of the members of the Kukoo group and a passerby were killed while four others received injuries. The deceased have been identified as Abuzar, 22, and Fahad, 16, while the injured included Asim, Riaz, Arshad and Wahid. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigations. The SP concerned said the accused would be arrested soon.