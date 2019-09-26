close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Two killed in Sanda fight

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

LAHORE: Two persons were killed while four others received injuries during crossfire between two groups in Sanda police limits on Wednesday. The police have removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured to hospital. The Amjad Jutt group and the Kukoo Shah group scuffled in the morning but locals settled the issue. In the evening, they started fighting again and resorted to firing. As a result, one of the members of the Kukoo group and a passerby were killed while four others received injuries. The deceased have been identified as Abuzar, 22, and Fahad, 16, while the injured included Asim, Riaz, Arshad and Wahid. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started investigations. The SP concerned said the accused would be arrested soon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan