ICT admin seeks CDA help in setting up bio-gas plant

Islamabad :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has approached Capital Development Authority (CDA) planning wing for permission to set up a bio-gas plant to work on vegetable and other bio waste.

In this regard, the ICT Director Agriculture has written to planning wing to seek permission for setting up the same. Considerable bio waste is generated in Sabzi Mandi. However, the same is not recycled.

Now the Market Committee has requested to set up a first of its kind bio-gas plant within the premises of Sabzi Mandi. The planning wing has visited the proposed site and recommended that market committee and Agriculture Department of ICT may set up the plant in the vicinity of existing STP at Sector I-9. Formalities in this regard shall be completed within this week and work is likely to start from Monday. The project will be completed within two months.