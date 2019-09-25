Singapore detains Indonesian maids for ‘funding IS’

SINGAPORE: Singapore has detained three Indonesian maids without trial under tough security laws over allegations they donated funds to support the Islamic State (IS) group, authorities said. It is the latest case of allegedly radicalised foreign domestic helpers arrested in the city-state, and the government said it highlighted the continued appeal of the jihadists’ “violent ideology”. The trio, who worked as maids for between six and 13 years in Singapore, became supporters of IS after viewing online material last year, including videos of bomb attacks and beheadings, the interior ministry said. Anindia Afiyantari, 33, Retno Hernayani, 36, and 31-year-old Turmini became acquainted around the time they were radicalised and developed a network of foreign contacts online who shared their pro-IS ideology.