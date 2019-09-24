close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
Australia’s BD tour postponed

Sports

AFP
September 24, 2019

DHAKA: Australia’s two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which is part of the Test Championship, has been postponed to June-July 2020, Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Monday. The fixtures, to be hosted by Bangladesh, were initially planned for February next year but a decision was taken to move it to June-July after both BCB and Cricket Australia agreed on the postponement. “According to the FTP, we were supposed to host two Tests in February but now the Test series will be played in June-July 2020,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told reporters.

