Lesco official held for bribe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a line superintendent of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) red-handed, taking bribe. According to a spokesman, complainant Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Sardar, of Chung, Lahore, submitted an application to the FIA that Lesco Line Superintendent Azhar Abbas of Chung sub-division had demanded Rs225,000 bribe for transfer of load from 25-kva to 50 kva. A judicial magistrate along with FIA officials raided Chung sub-division and arrested Azhar Abbas red-handed taking Rs100,000 bribe. An FIR was registered.
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a line superintendent of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) red-handed, taking bribe. According to a spokesman, complainant Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Sardar, of Chung, Lahore, submitted an application to the FIA that Lesco Line Superintendent Azhar Abbas of Chung sub-division had demanded Rs225,000 bribe for transfer of load from 25-kva to 50 kva. A judicial magistrate along with FIA officials raided Chung sub-division and arrested Azhar Abbas red-handed taking Rs100,000 bribe. An FIR was registered.