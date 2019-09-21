close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
September 21, 2019

Lesco official held for bribe

Lahore

September 21, 2019

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a line superintendent of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) red-handed, taking bribe. According to a spokesman, complainant Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Sardar, of Chung, Lahore, submitted an application to the FIA that Lesco Line Superintendent Azhar Abbas of Chung sub-division had demanded Rs225,000 bribe for transfer of load from 25-kva to 50 kva. A judicial magistrate along with FIA officials raided Chung sub-division and arrested Azhar Abbas red-handed taking Rs100,000 bribe. An FIR was registered.

