Fri Sep 20, 2019
September 20, 2019

'NAB Ord a lapsed law': LHC rejects plea for release of Nawaz, others

September 20, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected a petition for the release of former premier Nawaz Sharif and others, convicted “under a lapsed law”. Justice Qasim Khan of the LHC was hearing a petition, filed by AK Dogar Advocate, challenging the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, better known as NAB Ordinance. Petitioner lawyer argued that the NAB law had lapsed after 1999 and no one could be sentenced or jailed under a lapsed law. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif and others were convicted under NAB Ord, which was a lapsed law; therefore they all including Nawaz Sharif should be set free. However, the single-member LHC bench rejected the petition.

