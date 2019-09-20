Gold up to Rs87,250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates increased by Rs150 per tola in the local market Thursday. Rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed that prices increased to Rs87,250/tola from Rs87,100 on Wednesday.

Price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs129 to Rs74,674. Gold rates in the international market slightly rose by $1.00, touching $1,503/ounce. Jewellers claimed that prices in the local market still traded below by Rs1,500/tola compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market.