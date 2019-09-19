West Zone One-day Cup

LAHORE: Islampura Club beat Samanabad Club by 68 runs in the West Zone One day Cup 2019 here at Model Town ground. Islampure Club batting firt gathered 208 runs for six wickets. Nauman Shaukat 45, Rizwan Ali 45, M Azeem 31 and Niaz Ahmed 26 were their priminent batters. Nawaz Sajid had two for 11, M Asharaf two for 31 and Rehman two for 20. In reply Samanabad Club could make 140 runs in 24 overs. M Ikram 43, Hamid Sohial 38 and Rehman 18. Umer Farooq three for 27, Asadullah two for 13, Niza Ahmed two for 29. Niaz Ahmed was named the man of the match.