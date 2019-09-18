Commons speaker hopefuls pitch credentials to MPs

LONDON: MPs must be treated as grown-ups by a Commons Speaker who is always “scrupulously fair and polite”, according to a candidate hoping to replace John Bercow.

Conservative former trade minister Sir Edward Leigh outlined his desire for allowing “serious debate and speeches” while also favouring the abolition of September parliamentary sittings to enable refurbishment work in the Palace of Westminster.

Sir Edward was a supporter of allowing the Commons debating chamber to remain in the Palace of Westminster or Portcullis House during the works rather than both Houses of Parliament moving out when MPs debated the matter last year, arguing any decant must be as short as possible.

Labour’s Chris Bryant has also positioned himself as an “umpire, not a player”, as he highlighted the tradition of a Speaker who is “beholden to no-one” and treats all sides equally. Bryant, also a former minister, added a daily speaking list should be published to aid MPs while Prime Minister’s Questions should return to 30 minutes. The session has often run for 45 minutes in recent years, and at times nearer an hour.

Bercow announced last week he will take the chair for the final time on October 31 — the current Brexit deadline — and also step down as MP for Buckingham. He has held the role of Speaker since June 2009 and the election to replace him will take place on November 4.

In an email pitch to MPs, Sir Edward said he wants to carry on the work of prioritising backbenchers — especially those with “expertise” and who want to “ask real questions”.

He added: “I would be strictly impartial and deaf to any partisan influence. I would, in quiet dignity, dress, and demeanour, model myself on the present Lord Speaker. We should treat MPs as grown-ups and let them know when they will be called at the beginning of debates. The Speaker must always be scrupulously fair and polite to colleagues, speaking only to effect and briefly and submerge his personality into the role.”

Sir Edward also said he would “protect the rights” of smaller parties, independents and those who work for MPs. He went on: “I would favour the abolition of September sittings and us returning earlier in October to get on with refurbishment work, and having as short a decant as possible in a purely temporary chamber.”

Bryant, writing for The Times’ Red Box, said: “I’m not standing to be Leader of the House. I’m not presenting a programme for government. I want to be Speaker. We need an umpire, not a player. Someone who knows the rules inside out, who has enough of a sense of humour to defuse the fraught moments that are bound to come and enough of a sense of occasion (and a loud enough voice) to be able to keep good order. It has to be someone who is authoritative and scrupulously fair.”

On how the chamber would operate, Bryant said: “It’s also time we published a daily speaking list, so MPs know when they’re likely to be called and their constituents can look out for them.

I’d like to get Prime Minister’s Questions back to 30 minutes, too, not least because the session is beginning to lose its cachet, with the broadcasters switching off and empty seats around the chamber.”