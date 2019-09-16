Acute water shortage hits Noorani Mohallah

Rawalpindi : The residents of different localities have appealed to Cantonment Board officials to address acute water shortage in their areas which has made their lives difficult, says a press release.

They said that although the dry spell ended long ago. Now the rainy season also ended but the ordeal of the people of Noorani Mohalla has not come to an end, which is facing acute water shortage that has been going on for the last many years. There are many areas in Mughalabad and Tench Bhata where water is supplied for hours, but in Noorani Mohalla after two days and on third day after 5 p.m. which means after three days and that only for 40 minutes with very low pressure.

They said that they have to purchase water bowzer once a week worth Rs1,000. This is sheer injustice, disparity and needs immediate steps to rectify it. This is an SOS message. In view of above it is humbly requested that a committee may be set up to probe the injustice and disparity being done to the residents.