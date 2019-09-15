Libya airport hit by drone, rocket fire

TRIPOLI: An airport near the Libyan capital was hit by a new round of rocket fire and air strikes, the UN-recognised government said Saturday, two weeks after it was closed due to repeated attacks.

The Government of National Accord accused forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar of being behind Saturday´s attacks on Mitiga airport, but did not report any casualties.

An air strike by "Emirati drones" hit the airport early on Saturday morning, followed by "Grad rockets launched by (pro-Haftar) militia", the GNA said on Facebook.

The former military airbase had been Tripoli´s sole functioning airport until a rocket attack on September 1 wounded four civilians including three pilgrims returning from Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the latest in a string of similar incidents. Authorities responded by diverting flights to Misrata, 200 kilometres to the east, until further notice.