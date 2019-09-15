Libya airport hit by drone, rocket fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: An airport near the Libyan capital was hit by a new round of rocket fire and air strikes, the UN-recognised government said Saturday, two weeks after it was closed due to repeated attacks.
The Government of National Accord accused forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar of being behind Saturday´s attacks on Mitiga airport, but did not report any casualties.
An air strike by "Emirati drones" hit the airport early on Saturday morning, followed by "Grad rockets launched by (pro-Haftar) militia", the GNA said on Facebook.
The former military airbase had been Tripoli´s sole functioning airport until a rocket attack on September 1 wounded four civilians including three pilgrims returning from Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the latest in a string of similar incidents. Authorities responded by diverting flights to Misrata, 200 kilometres to the east, until further notice.
TRIPOLI: An airport near the Libyan capital was hit by a new round of rocket fire and air strikes, the UN-recognised government said Saturday, two weeks after it was closed due to repeated attacks.
The Government of National Accord accused forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar of being behind Saturday´s attacks on Mitiga airport, but did not report any casualties.
An air strike by "Emirati drones" hit the airport early on Saturday morning, followed by "Grad rockets launched by (pro-Haftar) militia", the GNA said on Facebook.
The former military airbase had been Tripoli´s sole functioning airport until a rocket attack on September 1 wounded four civilians including three pilgrims returning from Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the latest in a string of similar incidents. Authorities responded by diverting flights to Misrata, 200 kilometres to the east, until further notice.