Three hurt in firing over land dispute

ISLAMABAD: Three people were seriously wounded in a gun battle between two rival groups in Shahzad Police Station area on land dispute on Saturday, police said.

The injured were shifted to Poly Clinic, where two of them were stated in critical condition, the hospital sources said. DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, taking notice on the episode, ordered immediate arrest of the people involved in the gun shooting. SP (Rural) Naeem Malik reached the scene with police party and recovered lethal automatic weapons from a car of a party involved in the clash. Different police parties have been constituted to hunt the attackers at large. The police claimed that the gangsters will be held within 24 hours.