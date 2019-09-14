Nine outlaws held, narcotic and weapons recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, cash and weapons from them, the police spokesman said.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested accused Abid Ali and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Tarnol Police arrested accused Muddsar Iqbal and recovered one 32 bore revolver from him. Ramana Police arrested accused Muhammad Zubair involved in illegally diesel selling.

CIA Police arrested accused Muhammad Adeel and Muhammad Taseem and recovered snatched cash and valuable from their possession. While further more Shams Colony police arrested four beggars.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqaruddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.