close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

‘New industrial policy to be a game changer’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that new industrial policy would prove to be a game changer for promoting industries in the province.

Addressing a meeting here, the chief minister said that every effort would be made to promote industrialisation and investment in the province. He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives would be given to industrialists for setting up industries in these zones. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that a committee had also been constituted which would soon submit comprehensive recommendations in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan