‘New industrial policy to be a game changer’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that new industrial policy would prove to be a game changer for promoting industries in the province.

Addressing a meeting here, the chief minister said that every effort would be made to promote industrialisation and investment in the province. He said that special economic zones were being established in Punjab and special incentives would be given to industrialists for setting up industries in these zones. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that a committee had also been constituted which would soon submit comprehensive recommendations in this regard.