National training camp

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan cricket team’s training camp for the forthcoming One-Day and Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka will start in Lahore on September 18.

The selection committee headed by Misbahul Haq is expected to announce the national team in the next couple of days, a source said. He said efforts would be made to announce minimum number of players considering the fact that the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will begin on September 14. All-rounder Imad Wasim will be available for the team only after September 21 as he is representing Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast. The semi-finals and final of the T20 Blast will be played on the same day — September 21.

Meanwhile, the sale of tickets for the Sri Lanka series will begin on September 16. It is expected that tickets prices will range from Rs500 to Rs3,000.