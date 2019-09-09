PHC to establish two more Child Protection Courts

PESHAWAR: After successful functioning of the first ever Child Protection Court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Peshawar High Court is going to establish two more Child Protection Courts in the province this month.

PHC registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin made the announcement at a press briefing. The PHC would establish the courts in Abbottabad and Mardan districts.

To a question about the high court’s proposal to establish child protection court in each district, the registrar said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has turned down the suggestion.

He said the high court had twice requested the provincial government to set up separate child protection courts at the district level but the request was rejected.

He said provincial govt had already been approached about the financial implication and provision of basic facilities in these courts. He stressed the need for proactive child protection policy.

“The primary role of the child protection courts is to protect the children from maltreatment, violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect,” said the registrar.

He said the courts would be extended to the divisional headquarters. He thanked British High Commission and Ms Valerie Khan of the Group Development Pakistan for extending assistance to the judiciary to set up the child protection courts.

In March 2019, PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth inaugurated the first child protection court at the Judicial Complex in Peshawar amid plans for establishment of such courts in all divisional headquarters and districts of the province by the end of current year.

AD&SJ Wadya Mushtaq had been appointed as presiding officer of exclusive child protection court.

In the first child protection court, a children friendly atmosphere was created in the court by displaying paintings. Carrom boards and ludo were also made available to the children.

The court is handling issues related to child protection and welfare, particularly legal custody of the destitute and neglected children.