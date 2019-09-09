KWSB arrangements

Special arrangements have been made for draining sewage along the routes of the Muharram processions as well as for supplying potable water to the participants of the rallies, states a statement issued by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB).

The water board said that on the directives of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, KWSB Managing Director Asad Ullah Khan visited the route of the 8th Muharram procession on Sunday.

Shah has already directed the water board to make free tanker service available to all the Imambargahs and mosques of the city during the month of Muharram. For this purpose, according to the KWSB, all measures have already been taken.

Superintendent engineers of all the districts of the water board are on board and making sure that all the procession routes are cleared of overflowing gutters, read the statement.

The KWSB said machines and equipment, including sewer rods and winches, are already available in all the districts, especially the areas where the processions are notified to pass through.

The water board said generators and fuel have also been arranged at the water supplying and sewerage pumping stations, adding that the KWSB’s complaint centre will remain functional round the clock on 9th and 10th Muharram, and water tankers are also available outside the board’s and the deputy commissioner’s office in Saddar for emergency situations.