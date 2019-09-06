Pak squash players to play five international events in October

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players will play five international events in different parts of the world in October.

Haseeb Taj is to play $5000 Egyptian Tour 2 in Egypt from October 2-6 where he will face El Boraie of Egypt in the first round. Uzair Shaukat, Mohsin Khan, Ali Sher, Nasir Anwar will play $5000 Squash Xl Open in New Zealand from October 9-13.

Uzair is to face Elijah Thomas of New Zealand and Ali Sher will play against Ryan Pasqual of Malaysia in the first round. Nasir is up against Joel Arscott of Australia and Mohsin is drawn against Anthony Lepper of New Zealand.

Ammad Fareed has entered $20,000 Arnold Homes Tring Open, scheduled in England from October 15-19. He will be playing against Valentin Rapp of Germany in the first round.

Haris Qasim got wildcard for $10,000 Texas Open scheduled in Houston from October 16-20. Asim Khan, Arshad Burki, and Abdul Malik will play $20,000 Skating Club Open in Cleveland, US, from October 16-20.

In the first round, wildcard entrant Abdul Malik will face Nick Sachvie of Canada and Arshad is up against Noah Browne from Bermuda, while sixth seed Asim got bye. Tayyab Aslam might get entry into the prestigious US Open if there is any withdrawal from the main round since he is on the top of the reserve list.