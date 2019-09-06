Samsung to launch new smartphone

Seoul: Tech giant Samsung has said it will launch its hotly anticipated first foldable smartphone on Friday, months after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of its release.

The world´s largest smartphone maker spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold, but had to hold its launch in April after reviewers reported screen problems within days of use. It was a major setback for the firm, which was hoping to spark demand for its high-end phones with the launch of the $2,000 device, with profits plunging in recent quarters in the face of a weakened market and strong competition from Chinese rivals.

After months of "refining" the Galaxy Fold -- which is ready for use on high-speed 5G networks in some markets -- Samsung said it will release the smartphone in South Korea on Friday, followed by select countries including the United States, Germany and France.