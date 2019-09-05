Woman among 5 terrorists killed in Quetta operation

QUETTA: The security forces in an operation that continued for five hours killed alleged six terrorists including a woman here on Wednesday.

During exchange of fire, one policeman also embraced martyrdom while five others sustained injuries.

According to Abdul Razaq Cheema, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Quetta, security forces conducted operation on a tip-off near Labour Colony on Western Bypass in wee hours of Wednesday.

He said when security forces tried to enter the targeted house, terrorists present there hurled hand grenades and resorted to indiscriminate fire injuring two personnel.

He said, later, two terrorists blew themselves off while other terrorists were killed in exchange of firing that continued for five hours. Abdul Razaq Cheema said that due to firing of terrorists, driver of armored vehicle namely Qazi Saifullah son of Qazi Ghulam Hussain resident of Dhadar embraced martyrdom and five other personnel sustained injuries who were rushed to Sandeman Provincial Hospital where condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

According to spokesman of CTD, six terrorists including one woman were killed in the operation. He said that amongst the killed terrorists one was identified as Ibrahim Bareach who was said to be the local commander of a banned outfit. Other terrorists killed in the operation included Himayat Bareach, nephew of Ibrahim Bareach, Aamna Bareach, sister of Ibrahim Bareach, Samiullah Bareach and Aamir Sheikh Hussaini while the sixth killed terrorist could not be identified,

Spokesman for Sandeman Provincial Assembly Dr Waseem Baig said among the injured personnel of Anti-Terrorism Force, Balochistan included Muhammad Masoom Khan 27, Abu Bakar 32, Muhammad Suleman Khan 27, Naseebullah 30 and Altaf Ahmed 30. The condition of Muhammad Suleman was stated to be critical.