Physical remand of Maryam, Yousaf extended by 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif by 14 days in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau presented Maryam Nawaz before Judge Amir Muhammad Khan and requested him to extend the remand of the PML-N leader for 15 days.

At the outset of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor pleaded that further investigations were required into transfer of shares of the mills, whereas Maryam Nawaz was not cooperating in this regard.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved verdict on the remand plea for a short time but, later, extended the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for another 14 days and directed producing them on September 18.